In recent days, it is observed that some countries issue travel advisory regarding their citizens in Türkiye.

These travel warnings are considered to be related to different international developments and motives. In fact, our relevant authorities are taking all the necessary security measures within the framework of our cooperation mechanisms regarding fight against terrorism.

It is a fact that Türkiye is a safe country and continues to fight against terrorism in the most effective way through domestic and cross-border operations. The successful results in fight against terrorism can be seen clearly.

In this context, while our country maintains its fight against terrorism without any discrimination among the terrorist organizations, we also contribute to the security of the international community. This fact is also known and commended by the international community.