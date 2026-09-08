The exploitation of the funeral ceremony of Ratko Mladić, conclusively convicted by international tribunals of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, in a manner that amounts to denial of the grave crimes committed and the human suffering endured, is unacceptable.

The rejection of these judicial decisions or any attempt to glorify convicted perpetrators exacerbates the suffering of victims and their families, while undermining the sustained efforts pursued over many years to achieve peace and reconciliation in the region.

What the Balkans require is the construction of a peaceful, prosperous and shared future, founded upon the necessary lessons drawn from the past.

On this occasion, we once again solemnly commemorate all innocent people who lost their lives during the Bosnian War, in particular the victims of the Srebrenica genocide, and we share in the grief of their families.