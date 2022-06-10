Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. QA-14, 10 June 2022, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç, in Response to a Question Regarding the Disappearance from Radar of a Helicopter Carrying Four of Our Citizens in Italy
A helicopter which took off from the city of Lucca, Italy, carrying also four of our citizens has disappeared from radar yesterday.

Helicopter search and rescue operations of Italian specialist teams are still continuing.

These operations are followed on-site by our Embassy in Rome and the Consulate General in Milan, in contact with the Italian authorities.

We hope that all passengers and crew will be found safe and sound as soon as possible.

Our public will be informed about the latest developments.