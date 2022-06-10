A helicopter which took off from the city of Lucca, Italy, carrying also four of our citizens has disappeared from radar yesterday.

Helicopter search and rescue operations of Italian specialist teams are still continuing.

These operations are followed on-site by our Embassy in Rome and the Consulate General in Milan, in contact with the Italian authorities.

We hope that all passengers and crew will be found safe and sound as soon as possible.

Our public will be informed about the latest developments.