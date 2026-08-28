The Special Spatial Framework for Industry and Supply Chain declared by Greece today (28 August), also encompassing the Aegean Sea, will not entail any legal consequences for Türkiye in the context of the interrelated Aegean issues between the two countries, including certain geographical features whose sovereignty was not ceded to Greece through international treaties.

On this occasion, as Türkiye, we hereby reiterate that we maintain our position that an approach consistent with the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness, dated 7 December 2023, should be adopted, and as one of the two coastal states of the Aegean Sea, we remain ready to cooperate with Greece.