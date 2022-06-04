We support the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) regarding the joint "Agapinor 2022" military exercise carried out by the GCA and Israel.

This exercise, having been carried out by the GCA at the expense of destabilizing the region, is a clear proof of their insincerity, with its timing when new cooperation proposals are being prepared, as stated in the statement of the TRNC Presidency dated May 31.

We once again call on the countries that take part in such activities of the GCA not to become an instrument of the provocations and propaganda of the Greek Cypriot side.

Türkiye will continue to defend the rights and interests of the TRNC resolutely under all terms and conditions, within her responsibilities as a guarantor.