The Special Spatial Framework for Renewable Energy Sources declared by Greece today (19 August), also encompassing the Aegean Sea, will not entail any legal consequences for Türkiye, as with Greece's other similar initiatives, within the context of the interrelated Aegean issues between the two countries, including geographical features whose sovereignty was not ceded to Greece through international treaties.

As we emphasized on various occasions, this and similar initiatives will not affect Türkiye's legal position on Aegean issues.

We reiterate that unilateral actions should be avoided in closed or semi-enclosed seas such as the Aegean and the Mediterranean, and that international maritime law encourages cooperation between coastal states in such seas. We underline once again that Türkiye, as one of the two coastal states of the Aegean Sea, remains ready to cooperate with Greece.

Within the framework of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness, dated 7 December 2023, Türkiye maintains its position that a sincere and comprehensive approach should be adopted to resolve issues on the basis of international law, equity and good neighborliness.