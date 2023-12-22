The areas specified in the “Maritime Spatial Planning”, which is based on a European Union directive and is prepared by all member states, violates the rights of both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Türkiye has registered the outer limits of its continental shelf in the Mediterranean to the United Nations as early as 2004 and most recently in 2020.

It has been stated from the beginning that unilateral acts of the Greek Cypriot Administration, regarding maritime jurisdiction areas will not be accepted, and Türkiye’s practices in the field continue within this framework. This time, the Greek side's attempt to exploit the European Union's Directive on Marine Spatial Planning is seen as the latest futile effort.

Türkiye has legitimate rights and jurisdiction in the maritime areas to the west of the Island of Cyprus, and Turkish Cypriots have legitimate rights in the maritime areas around the Island. The illegitimate and outright greedy initiatives of the Greek Cypriot Administration are detached from reality and have no validity and undermine the efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue.

Türkiye’s expectations from third parties, including the European Union, have not changed. We expect that the negative repercussions of maritime jurisdiction related issues to the solution process of the Cyprus issue should not be ignored. Instead of trying to create a fait accompli in the region, the Greek Cypriot side should be encouraged to develop cooperation with the TRNC by accepting that the solution to the Cyprus issue can only be possible on the basis of the realities on the Island.