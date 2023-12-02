As the history of the conflict shows, the more Israel oppresses Palestinians and destroys their basic freedoms, the more resistance it will face as many more Palestinians will continue to seek the realization of their collective and individual rights.

At the core of the current problem lies Israeli occupation, as well as its expansionist mentality and repressive actions that completely ignores law, human rights and universal principles.

Brute force against an entire civilian population by an occupying power cannot be legitimized as self-defense.