The reports that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate participated in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine held in Switzerland on 15-16 June 2024 with the state status and that H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, had an official bilateral meeting with the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew on the margins of the Summit do not reflect the truth.

We have requested an explanation from Switzerland and Ukraine, the organizers, regarding the allegations that the name of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate was later added as a signatory to the Joint Communique adopted and released to the public at the end of the Summit.

On the other hand, it is evident that there has been no change in our state policy regarding the status of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.