We strongly condemn and reject the unfounded statements made by the Chancellery of the Federal Republic of Germany against our country.

Germany’s participation in the smear campaign against our country, falling into the provocation trap of Greece, is unacceptable.

We will continue to defend our sovereignty against violation of our country's airspace, harassment of our aircraft in the Turkish and international airspace by Greece, who is disregarding the NATO Alliance.

Greece is the only country in the world claiming an airspace larger than the breadth of her territorial waters. Describing the flights conducted in the international airspace between 6 – 10 NM as “violation of Greek airspace” based on this unlawful claim is, to say the least, obliviousness.

If there is an actor that threatens the sovereignty of its neighbor and regional security and stability, it is Greece. Hence, Greece militarizes the islands in close proximity to our country, in breach of the 1923 Lausanne and 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Furthermore, Greece maintains her unlawful and unjust stance that she can unilaterally extend her territorial waters in the Aegean Sea beyond 6 NM which is against the vital interests of our country and the freedom of navigation.

Türkiye has no claim on others’ territory. However, we should not be expected to turn a blind eye to threats against the security of our people, by Greece’s apparent breach of the profoundly clear provisions of international treaties concerning demilitarization.

Instead of making biased statements that do not comply with the spirit of the Alliance, we expect Germany to invite Greece to act in accordance with international treaties.