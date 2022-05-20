F-16 aircraft belonging to the Greek Air Force violated Turkish airspace to the west of Gökçeada on 16 May 2022 and to the west of Enez on 17 May 2022. The Turkish Air Force reacted to these provocative violations on 18 May 2022, based on reciprocity and in accordance with their rules of engagement.

Greece is once again attempting to create a misperception against Türkiye in international public by resorting to tension that it started with its own provocative actions.

In this regard, we reject the baseless allegations and accusations in their entirety made against Türkiye by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement dated 20 May and we strongly condemn the Greek violations of our airspace.

In order for such incidents not to recur, Greece needs to end its provocative actions in the Aegean and demonstrate a serious approach and commit to the Confidence Building Measures process initiated both bilaterally and at NATO, the meetings of which Greece has been refraining from attending for a year.