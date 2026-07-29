We commend the efforts exerted by H.E. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, on the Cyprus issue since the beginning of his tenure.

At a time when there is still no common ground for a settlement between the two sides on the Island, we believe that focusing on achieving progress in key areas of cooperation within the framework of the process launched by Secretary-General Guterres in 2025 will serve to build trust.

On the other hand, we once again emphasize that the prospect of a settlement will not materialize as long as the Greek Cypriot side’s intransigent stance remains unchanged and its actions, which also adversely impact regional security, do not cease.

We take this opportunity to reiterate that settlement models that have been tried and exhausted over the decades belong to the past.

As a Motherland and Guarantor state, we once again underline that a just, comprehensive and sustainable settlement to the Cyprus issue can be achieved on the basis of the realities on the Island and by building upon the Turkish Cypriot people’s sovereign equality and equal international status. As always, we reaffirm our full support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot people.