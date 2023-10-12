Operation Peace Spring, subjected to baseless allegations on this Executive Order being renewed by the US President, was in essence carried out on the basis of the right of self-defense in accordance with the Article 51 of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the fight against terrorism and has provided an environment of peace and stability in the region. It dealt a blow to the terrorist activities of PKK/YPG and DEASH terrorist organizations, removed them from our borders and contributed to the preservation of territorial integrity of Syria.

Instead of opting for such unilateral acts, support by the US for Türkiye's stability-oriented policies towards Syria which prioritize this country’s unity would befit more to the deep-rooted and valuable relations between the two allies. In this context, we expect the US to terminate its engagement with the separatist terrorist organization and fulfill the provisions of the Joint Statement dated October 17, 2019.