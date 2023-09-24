Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  QA-10, 24 September 2023, Statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç, in Response to a Question Regarding This Morning's Attack in the North of Kosovo, which Resulted in the Loss of Life of One Kosovo Police Officer
We condemn the attack this morning (24 September) in the village of Banjska in the Serb-majority Zveçan municipality in the north of Kosovo, which resulted in the loss of life of one Kosovo police officer and injury of other Kosovo police officers. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our Embassy in Pristina also issued a statement condemning the attack.

In order to reduce the tension in the region and prevent escalation, it is imperative that all parties act with restraint and refrain from violence. Dialogue is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in Kosovo and the region. As Türkiye, we will continue to support the dialogue process.