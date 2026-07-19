We condemn Greece’s decision to close eight elementary schools belonging to the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace under the pretext of insufficient student numbers. With this latest decision, the number of Minority elementary schools has been reduced to 76.

The imposition of new obstacles to first-grade enrollment at the 1st Turkish Minority Elementary School in Xanthi is yet another example of systematic practices aimed at eroding the educational rights of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace.

These repressive decisions and practices constitute a violation of the provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty.

We once again call on Greece, which has refrained from implementing international court rulings and the recommendations of major European institutions that identify rights violations concerning the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, to act in accordance with its treaty obligations regarding minority and fundamental human rights.

Türkiye will continue to resolutely support the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace in its struggle for rights and justice.