The Crimean Tatar Turks, the indigenous people of Crimea, were forcibly uprooted from their homeland and deported under inhumane circumstances on May 18, 1944. A large part of the 250 thousand Crimean Tatars lost their lives on the way or in exile. Today, we commemorate the 78th anniversary of this tragic event.

Türkiye will always continue to stand by our Crimean Tatar kinsmen with a view to preserving their identity and ensuring their welfare and well-being.

Meanwhile, May 21 is commemorated as the 158th anniversary of the Circassian exile. During the invasion of the Caucasus by the Tsarist Russia throughout the 19th century, hundreds of thousands of Caucasian peoples lost their lives and many survivors sought shelter in Anatolia. Today, we still feel the pain of the “Circassian Exile” tragedy.

On this occasion, we bow respectfully before those who lost their lives during the tragedies faced by Crimean Tatar kinsmen and brotherly Caucasian peoples.