Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the inauguration ceremonies of the Embassies of Zimbabwe and Guinea-Bissau in Ankara on 22 June 2021.

First, Minister Çavuşoğlu inaugurated the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Ankara together with Frederic Shava, Foreign and International Trade Minister of Zimbabwe.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we wished to improve our relations with Africa in every field and to hold the Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in September this year.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the inauguration of the Embassy of Guinea-Bissau in Ankara together with Suzi Carla Barbosa, Foreign, International Cooperation and Communities Minister of Guinea-Bissau.

Thus, the number of African Embassies in Ankara has now reached 37.