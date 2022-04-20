Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, continued his visit in Africa with the Republic of Zimbabwe, in Harare.

As his first contact in Harare, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Frederick Shava, Foreign and International Minister of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed bilateral relations in the fields of economy, investment, trade and defense industry and exchanged views on regional matters.

Two Ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in Protocol.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that they reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations and regional developments.