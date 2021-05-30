Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Greece on 30-31 May 2021 to meet with members of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace and discuss our bilateral relations.

On 30 May, Minister Çavuşoğlu met first with Mufti İbrahim Şerif of Komotini and Mufti Ahmet Mete of Xanthi in WesternThrace. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the work of the Muftis contributed greatly to the preservation and strengthening of the unity and solidarity of the Turkish Minority.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited Celal Bayar High School,one of the two Turkish Minority High Schools in Western Thrace. Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that Turkish Minority's children of all ages having an education in better conditions and in their mother tongue was important and we would continue to support our kinsmen to solve these problems.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the members of the Western Thrace Turkish Minority Advisory Board. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would always stand resolutely with the Turkish Minority in their struggle for their rights and underlined once again our strong support.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited in Komotini the tomb of Dr. Sadık Ahmet, a true man of ideals who fought until his last breath for the protection of the rights of the Turkish Minority and saluted all our kinsmen who embrace Sadık Ahmet's cause.