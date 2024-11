Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, in Athens. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister Hakan Fidan received Levent Sadık Ahmet, Director of the World Turkish Business Council in the Balkans, at the Turkish Embassy in Athens.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also received the members of the Consultative Committee of Turkish Minority of Western Thrace, at the Turkish Embassy in Athens.