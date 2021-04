Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias of Greece on 15 April 2021.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that outstanding issues, problems of our minority, fight against terrorism, migration and regional issues were discussed, that they agreed with his Greek counterpart to maintain dialogue, and that we expected more sincere and constructive attitude from Greece.