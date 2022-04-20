Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held meetings with newly appointed Ambassadors Zoe Coulson-Sinclair of New Zealand and Nadir Yousif Eltayeb of Sudan on 24 August 2022 and wished them success during their tenures.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Salem Al Meslet, President of the National Coalition of Syrian Opposition, Bader Jamous President of the Syrian Negotiation Commission and Abdurrahman Mustafa, Head of Syrian Interim Government.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we appreciated and supported the contribution of the Syrian opposition to the political process, within the framework of UNSC resolution 2254.