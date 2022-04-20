On 28-29 April 2022, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Venezuela, the last stop of his Latin America tour.

On his first day in Caracas, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the official inauguration ceremony of the Türkiye Maarif Foundation San Roman College, and then came together with Turkish and Venezuelan business people in a meeting to develop our economic relations with Venezuela, where trade and investment opportunities were discussed.

On April 29, 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu inaugurated the 3rd Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission together with Vice President of Venezuela, Tareck El Aissami and Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.

At the meeting opportunities for further development of our relations were discussed with the participation of the Ministers of Tourism, Health, Education and Fisheries of Venezuela.

Later, at a meeting with President Jorge Rodriguez of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would further strengthen our inter-parliamentary relations.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and noted that the relations between our countries developed on the basis of the friendship of our Presidents.

At the end of the third meeting of the Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission, together with the Joint Declaration, a total of seven agreements were signed in the fields of tourism, fisheries, youth, education, trade and economy.