Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, together with Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, and İbrahim Kalın, Director of the National Intelligence Organization met with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Major General Yousef Huneiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, and Major General Ahmad Hosni, Head of the General Intelligence Department.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, together with Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence and İbrahim Kalın, Director of the National Intelligence Organization, participated in the meeting on regional security issues, with the officials of Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, together with Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence and İbrahim Kalın, Director of the National Intelligence Organization were received by II. Abdullah, King of Jordan, with their counterparts from Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.