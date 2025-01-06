Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, in Ankara.

Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Director of the National Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces Major General Yousef AlHnaity, and Director of the Intelligence Department Major General Ahmad Husni also attended the 3+3 format meeting.

A joint press conference was held after the meeting.