Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held an online meeting with Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi of Oman on 28 September 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that regional issues including Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen were discussed, that the Joint Economic Commission meeting would be held, and that it was also agreed to further develop our relations through new cooperation mechanisms.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu hosted Rolf Wenzel, the Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank, and exchanged views on their contributions to projects in Turkey.