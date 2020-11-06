Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Inaugural Summit of the Crimea Platform that was held on 23 August 2021 in Kyiv.

During his speech at the Summit, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that more than 7 years had passed since the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea, that our support for Ukraine's territorial integrity was strong and that the international community should speak with one voice against this violation of international law.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also expressed that under the present circumstances, there was no easy solution to this problem, that the international system, including the UN mechanisms, was not well-designed to solve it, and yet a peaceful solution through diplomacy was the only way.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also added that the Crimea Platform would play a very important role in defending the rights of Crimea and Crimean Tatars and defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

On the margins of the Summit, Minister Çavuşoğlu had also a meeting with Foreign Minister Djordje Radulovic of Montenegro, ahead of the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Montenegro.