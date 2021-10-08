Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Ukraine on 7-8 October 2021, on the occasion of the 9th Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group between Turkey and Ukraine.

On the first day of his program in Lviv, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the 9th Meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine Joint Strategic Planning Group, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they had discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba our multidimensional relations, that we fully supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine and that our tourism relations were developing rapidly. The 2022-2023 Consultations Program between our Ministries was also signed.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited together with his Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba the Cemeteries in Lopushnya and Rogatin, where the Turkish soldiers martyred on the Galician Front during World War I rest.

On his second day in Lviv, Minister Çavuşoğlu was presented an award winning painting by the Ukrainian painter Olena Teliatnyk, and expressed that he would keep it as a beautiful token of the friendship between Turkey and Ukraine.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu adressed the diplomacy panel titled “At the Forefront of Modern Trends” held on the occasion of the 360th anniversary of the Lviv Ivan Franko National University.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the students of Turkish Language and Literature of Lviv Ivan Franko National University.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu together with his Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba, met with Turkish and Ukrainian business people in Lviv, and underlined that we would continue to support our business people everywhere.