Minister Hakan Fidan paid an official visit to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on 25 August 2023.

Minister Fidan was first received by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in Kyiv .

Minister Fidan later met with Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, in Kyiv, during his visit to Ukraine.

Minister Fidan held his third meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine.

Afterwards, Minister Fidan met with Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Fidan held his last meeting with leaders of the Crimean Tatar Turks in Kyiv, during his visit to Ukraine. At the meeting, Minister Fidan underlined our support for all initiatives that strengthen the rights and status of Crimean Tatar Turks.