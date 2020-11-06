After his visit to the Russian Federation, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Ukraine and met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Lviv on 17 March 2022.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we expressed once again our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and that our efforts to end this war and achieve a lasting ceasefire would continue.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with our kinsmen at the Crimean Tatar Coordination Center in Lviv, and stressed that our support for the safety and well-being of our kinsmen would continue.