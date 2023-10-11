During his official visit to Ashgabat on 11 October 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan laid a wreath to the Turkmenistan Independence Monument.

Minister Fidan met with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. Then, a meeting between the delegations of the two countries was realized.

The preparations of the upcoming visit by President Berdimuhammedov to Türkiye and trade, energy, transportation, construction services, interparliamentary cooperation, education, cultural and consular matters were discussed at the meeting.

Following the meetings, both Ministers signed a Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs covering the 2024-2025 period.