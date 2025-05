Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, on the margins of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye-Jordan-Syria.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syrian Arab Republic, on the margins of the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye-Jordan-Syria.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, and Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syrian Arab Republic, on the margins of the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye-Jordan-Syria.

A joint press conference was held after the meeting.