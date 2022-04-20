Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting of Türkiye, Romania and Poland in Istanbul on 27 May 2022.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu also had bilateral talks with his Romanian and Polish counterparts.

Before the trilateral meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our bilateral and regional issues including Ukraine with Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu of Romania, and signed a MoU on cooperation in diplomatic archives.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland and stated that we would establish the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Finally, the trilateral meeting was held on its 10th anniversary by the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Romania and Poland, and a joint press conference was conducted following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the situation in Ukraine, NATO’s future and its new Strategic Concept and the strengthening of our trilateral cooperation were evaluated during the meeting.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met in Istanbul with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and discussed our bilateral relations and regional developments.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we would further develop our cooperation with the UAE, our largest trade partner in the Gulf, particularly in the fields of technology, finance and transportation.