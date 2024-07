Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski on the margins of the Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye-Poland-Romania, in Warsaw.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Radoslaw Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, and Luminita Odobescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania at the Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye-Poland-Romania. Subsequently, a joint press conference was held.