On 4 November 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the Session of the Plan and Budget Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on the 2022 Budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its affiliated institutions, and shared his views on the latest developments in our foreign policy.

Our Ministry's budget for 2022 was approved at the Plan and Budget Commission. Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed his thanks to the Deputies who contributed to the Commission’s meeting with their suggestions, opinions and questions.