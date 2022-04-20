Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan hosted the Tenth Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia and signed the İstanbul Declaration with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia, on the margins of the Tenth Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the margins of the Tenth Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia.