Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, on the occasion of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 58th Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan co-chaired the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Seventh Trilateral Meeting on the margins of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 58th Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Justin Tkatchenko, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea, on the occasion of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 58th Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was received by Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, on the occasion of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 58th Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Dato Erywan Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, on the occasion of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 58th Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, on the occasion of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 58th Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore, on the occasion of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 58th Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mohamad bin Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, on the occasion of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 58th Meeting in Kuala Lumpur.