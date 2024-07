Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the margins of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Meeting, in Vientiane.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN.

Minister Hakan Fidan later attended the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting, on the margins of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers 57th Meeting, in Vientiane.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, on the margins of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Meeting, in Vientiane.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later paid a courtesy visit to Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Laos, together with his counterparts who are in Vientiane for ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Dato Erywan Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, on the margins of the Türkiye-ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Meeting, in Vientiane.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.