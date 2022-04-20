Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti, on the margins of the Third Ministerial Review Conference of Türkiye-Africa Partnership in Djibouti.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Commission Chairperson.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad of Mauritania.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Albert Shingiro, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of Burundi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Third Ministerial Review Conference of Türkiye-Africa Partnership in Djibouti. A joint press conference was held after the conference.

During his speech, he pointed out that Türkiye has expanded and deepened its partnership with the African Union and continues to make significant investments in security, economic, social and humanitarian sectors.

Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that Türkiye supports all initiatives that aim to strengthen counter-terrorism as well as stability and security in the continent.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was lastly received by Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti.