Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Igli Hasani, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, on the margins of the Foreign Ministerial meeting of the Türkiye - Bosnia and Herzegovina - Croatia Trilateral Advisory Mechanism, in Dubrovnik.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Gordan Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, and Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Foreign Ministerial meeting of the Türkiye - Bosnia and Herzegovina - Croatia Trilateral Advisory Mechanism. Subsequently, a joint press conference was held.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosovo.