Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu hosted the Extraordinary Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council on Afghanistan, held in Istanbul on 27 September 2021.

During the meeting, current developments in Afghanistan as well as the preparations of the 8th Turkic Council Summit were discussed with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of the Member States Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and the Foreign Minister of Hungary as the Observer State.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that the Turkic world had historical ties with Afghanistan, and that the steps to be taken to improve the humanitarian situation and ensure the economic stability in Afghanistan were assessed.

On the previous day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan as well.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would work together on Afghanistan, that we would further increase our trade with the Preferential Trade Agreement, and that we would mutually recognize vaccination certificates.

Nobel Laureate Turkish scientist Aziz Sancar, whose biggest dream is to see the unity of the Turkic World, had been the guest of honor at the informal dinner of the Turkic Council Foreign Ministers, also held on the previous evening.

Ministers listened carefully to Prof. Sancar's presentation on "Knowledge and the National Awakening of the Turkic World".