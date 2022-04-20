Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Ambassador Kubanıçbek Ömüraliyev, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul on 18 November 2022.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu presented the “Distinguished Service Award of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs” to Baghdad Amreyev, former Secretary-General of the OTS, and thanked him for his works during his tenure.

Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the 11th Asian Political Parties Conference and made an extensive presentation on our Asia Anew initiative.