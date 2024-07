Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was received by Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, in Shusha.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, on the margins of the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.