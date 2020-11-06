Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Robert Dussey of Togo on 2 June 2021.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed cooperation opportunities in the framework of the first Foreign Ministerial visit from Togo to Turkey.

The Agreement on Commercial and Economic Cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding on the activities of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in Togo and the Memorandum of Understanding on Protocol Training were signed during the visit.