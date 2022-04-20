Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Samarkand.

Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the OTS Ministers' Meeting on 10 November 2022 and conveyed success wishes to Uzbekistan, as the new Term President of the Organization.

On 11 November 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Ninth Summit of the OTS, where the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was admitted to the Organization as an Observer Member.

On the occasion of the Summit in Samarkand, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was presented with the Order of Imam Bukhari and Supreme Order of Turkic World.