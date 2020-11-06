Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the session on Palestine at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT) on 18 May 2021, and stated that Israel attacked the civilian Palestinian people and targeted United Nations buildings, schools and hospitals.

During his speech at the GNAT, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that Israel launched an all-out attack on Gaza by using primitive missiles and bombs launched from Gaza as a pretext, that Turkey had inserted activating all kinds of mechanisms, including the establishment of an international protection force for Palestinians in the declarations and resolutions adopted at the high-level meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, that we would never give up defending the Palestinian cause under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that our country was leading diplomatic efforts on Palestine and that we were and would continue to be the voice of conscience and justice in the world.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held a meeting in Ankara with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmoud Qureshi.

During the meeting, Israel’s atrocities in Palestine, Turkey-Pakistan bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process were discussed.

Again on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with the Ambassador Salem Mubarak al-Shafi of Qatar and evaluated our relations and regional developments, especially Israel’s atrocities against Palestine.