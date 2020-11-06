Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 10-11 May 2021 to discuss bilateral relations and important regional issues, especially the attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the oppression against the Palestinian people.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and stated that they agreed to work on the positive issues on our common agenda and to hold regular consultations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that our close cooperation would contribute to the stability, peace and prosperity in the region.