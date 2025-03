Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, together with Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, and İbrahim Kalın, Director of the National Intelligence Organization met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, President of Syria, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, Murhaf Abu Qasra, Minister of Defence of Syria, and Anas Hattab, General Intelligence Chief.