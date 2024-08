Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Hadi Al Bahra, President of SOC, Bader Jamous, President of SNC and Abdurrahman Mustafa, Head of SIG.

In the meeting, recent developments regarding the conflict in Syria were discussed. Türkiye reiterated its support for efforts aiming at substantial, realistic dialogue and negotiations that will pave the way for a comprehensive political solution within the UNSCR 2254 framework.