Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Salem Al-Meslet, President of SOC, Abdurrahman Mustafa, Head of SIG and President of SNC, Bader Jamous in Ankara on 3 January 2023.

In the meeting, the recent developments regarding Syria were addressed and our support for the Syrian Opposition and the Syrian people in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 was reiterated.